Call for bereavement support for drug-death families

Specialised bereavement support programmes are urgently needed for families who have lost a loved one through substance misuse, according to a new report.

File photo

The research, the first study of its type in Ireland, also called for investment in early intervention for children living with substance misuse and support for those children who have been bereaved.

The report, carried out by psychologist Sharon Lambert of UCC for the National Family Support Network (NFSN), said drug-related deaths should be considered “special deaths”, which are particularly traumatic to families and are akin to the impact of suicide.

The study said that where a death by suicide occurs, there are systems in place to respond at individual and community levels, but there are no such systems for drug-related deaths.

Life after bereavement revealed harrowing accounts of grief and trauma, and a clear sense of a neglected and overlooked pain,” said Dr Lambert’s report.

“Family members in this study reported disenfranchised grief, where their loved one’s death is not acknowledged or is devalued. There is stigma and shame associated with addiction; people experiencing difficulties with substance dependence are marginalised and powerless.”

It said society is in the same space now with addiction as it was 20 years ago with sexual abuse, mental health, and suicide.

Historically, these topics were taboo and individuals who had experienced these issues were seen as blameworthy,” it said.

The report, which is being launched today, said there had been a change in responses to mental health, suicide, and sexual abuse and it noted Government investment in the area of suicide.

It said that in 2015 “the numbers of people who died due to a drug-related death was 270 more than those who died by suicide”.

The National Drugs-Related Deaths Index shows there were 695 such deaths in 2015. In the same year, 425 people died from suicide and there were 196 road deaths.

In the absence of any State funding, the NFSN is launching a bereavement support service for Dublin’s north inner city, the first of its kind in the country.

“Completing this report was a truly emotional process; hearing first-hand the stories of family members who had lost their children, partners, parents, and loved ones to drugs and alcohol use is absolutely heart-breaking,” said Dr Lambert, who is attached to UCC’s School of Applied Psychology.

“In 2015, 695 people died of a drug-related death, leaving 695 grieving families behind,” said NFSN CEO Sadie Grace.

“This report gives a voice to these numbers, while this new specialised bereavement service can respond to the needs of these family members in a non-judgemental and inclusive way,” she said.

- fsn.ie; 01-8980148