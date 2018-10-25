Call for absent council tenant to give up keys

A local authority tenant who pays rent on a council house but lives elsewhere should surrender the keys, a city councillor has said.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Chris O’Leary, said the city council should terminate the tenancy agreement with the individual who rents the terraced council property in Mahon, on the southside of the city.

He called on city management to reclaim the property, repair and renovate it, and let it out to someone who needs a home.

Details of the bizarre scenario were revealed at a meeting of Cork City Council on Monday. Mr O’Leary had tabled a set of detailed questions for written reply, in relation to the unoccupied property, in a housing estate in Mahon.

The tenancy agreement on the property passed to the current occupant following the death of a relative, several years ago.

But Mr O’Leary said while that individual has been paying rent on the property, he does not live there.

He lives with his partner elsewhere in the city, and returns to the council property occasionally to give the impression it is still occupied.

The condition of the property has deteriorated, and it has been the subject of complaints from local residents. Drainage chutes have dislodged, the gardens are overgrown and unkempt, and dampness is posing difficulties to neighbouring properties. An internal ceiling may have collapsed.

The city’s head of housing, Brian Geaney, confirmed that City Hall has received complaints about this property from residents of the neighbouring property.

“The city council, for security and privacy reasons, cannot comment on the nature of these complaints,” he said.

Mr Geaney said the property has been visited by an executive housing officer eight times since the most recent complaint, in September 2017.

Some of the visits had been “unscheduled”, but details of those visits are “a matter between the council and the tenant”.

He also confirmed that the housing department has gained access to the property and inspected it, but he said the details of those inspections are “a matter between the council and the tenant”.

Mr O’Leary asked if the city has contacted the family of the former tenant but Mr Geaney said he could not comment on this question for security and privacy reasons.

He added: “The property is the subject of a city council tenancy.

The city council can confirm that standard procedure is being followed, with regard to the tenancy.

Mr O’Leary said he is aware of at least two other similar situations involving council property.

Figures presented to councillors showed 62 families were homeless in Cork City last month — a record high.