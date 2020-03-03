News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Cabinet to get update on coronavirus and floods amid govt formation talks

Cabinet to get update on coronavirus and floods amid govt formation talks
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 06:38 AM

The Cabinet is due to meet today to discuss the response to the coronavirus and severe flooding in parts of the country.

Elsewhere efforts continue to form a government ahead of the first sitting of the Dáil later this week.

The Cabinet will get an update on the coronavirus later when it meets to discuss Ireland's preparation for an outbreak of Covid-19.

Government Ministers will also discuss the impact of severe flooding in parts of the country over the past few weeks as the clean-up operation continues in parts of the Midlands and the West of the country.

Elsewhere, the slow process of government formation continues.

Fine Gael and the Green Party will meet for a second day in a row to discuss policy points.

Sinn Féin also have a meeting with the Social Democrats to discuss their priorities for entering government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are due to meet this week as well - likely ahead of the Dáil sitting for the second time on Thursday.

READ MORE

Virus fear hits 8,000 Google staff in Dublin

More on this topic

Greens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorwayGreens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorway

Varadkar: Voters 'distressed and offended' by FG housing responseVaradkar: Voters 'distressed and offended' by FG housing response

Fergus Finlay: Politicians sit on their hands while the country faces existential crisesFergus Finlay: Politicians sit on their hands while the country faces existential crises

Sinn Féin concentrating on 'programme for government' rather than coalitionSinn Féin concentrating on 'programme for government' rather than coalition


coronavirusfloodspoliticsTOPIC: Government Formation