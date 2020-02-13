News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CAB targets drug dealer in series of dawn raids on 22 properties in Cork and Tipperary

Some of the cash seized during the raids in Bandon. Pic: Garda Press Office.
By Cormac O'Keeffe and Eoin English
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 11:37 AM

A convicted drug dealer has been targeted by gardaí in a series of dawn raids in Cork and Tipperary.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and garda units from Cork West swooped on 22 properties early this morning as part of an intelligence-led operation that has been running for a number of months.

A total of 140 officers were involved in the coordinated search operation which got underway at around 4am - 21 of the searches were mounted in Cork, mostly focused in the Bandon region, and one in Tipperary.

The searches targeted 11 homes, four businesses, six professional premises, including solicitors and accountants' offices, and a hotel, where a room was searched.

The main target of the operation, who was identified following a preliminary investigation by a CAB asset profiler, is suspected by CAB of financing businesses in order to launder the proceeds of crime, particularly in the west Cork area.

CAB believe this has been done through a range of beauty parlours and tanning shops as well as a pub in the wider Bandon area.

One of the cars seized during the raids in Bandon. Pic: Garda Press Office.
The target, who is in his early 40s, is also suspected of providing seed capital for a motor business.

    During today's searches, which are still ongoing, CAB seized:

  • Six high-powered cars, including a 191 registration Renault Kadjar, 182 registration Kia Sportage, 142 registration Skoda Superb, 171 registration Range Rover, 162 registration Hyundai Santa Fe, 151 registration Volkswagen Passat.

  • €22,500 in cash;

  • Two Louis Vuitton bags;

  • 1 Rolex watch

Officers recovered a quantity of cocaine and cannabis and also took away mobile phones, financial records and business records, which will now be examined.

In addition, funds in four bank accounts have been restrained. A garda spokesman described the amount as significant.

One of the watches seized during the raids in Bandon. Pic: Garda Press Office.
During the searches, local gardaí arrested two men, one for suspected drug supply offences and the second on foot of a bench warrant.

The operation was the result of a file submitted to CAB by a local asset profiler. These divisional profilers are local gardaí who have been trained by the bureau in identifying local targets and in gathering intelligence.

