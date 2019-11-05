News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CAB seize documents in Galway search

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 10:09 AM

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau have carried out a search in Galway aimed at targeting the assets and activities of a member of an organised crime gang involved in burglary and theft.

The operation relates to the theft of high end vehicles and machinery across the country.

The search took place at a house in Tuam this morning.

Documents relating to accounts, and the purchase of vehicles and property were seized.

A Revenue Assessment for approximately €500,000 was served on an individual.

