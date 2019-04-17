CAB seize cars, Rolexes and knives in Cork-based organised crime raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau seized 10 vehicles, four Rolex watches and more than €30,000 in cash in a series of early morning raids targeting a Cork-based organised crime gang.

There were 11 searches carried out in total, including seven residential premises, one plot of land and three professional premises.

The raids were carried out as part of Operation Thor, the ongoing Garda operation which targets organised crime gangs.

The investigation centres on an organised crime gang made up of members of an extended family based in County Cork who are involved in fraud, theft, deception, extortion, burglaries and in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

The gang targeted as part of the operation use various paving, gardening and landscaping businesses to target elderly and vulnerable persons to deceive them of money.

Part of the haul from today's raids in Cork. Pic: Garda Press Office.

According to gardaí, they use intimidation to charge exorbitant rates for substandard work.

They are suspected of extorting large sums of cash from elderly and vulnerable persons for unnecessary work and engage in theft and burglary in the areas where they carry out work.

The 10 vehicles seized included a Toyota Hilux 181, Toyota Hilux 2015 UK registration, 191 Toyota Landcruiser, Ford Focus Sport 181, Ford Focus 191, Ford Transit 172 and a 162 Kia.

Cash to the value of €31,500 and four Rolex watches were also seized along with documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices.

The items are currently being examined by CAB experts.

CAB carried out the searches in conjunction with gardaí from the local garda units and other specialised units.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin said, "This morning’s search operation is a significant development in the CAB investigation and is viewed as a major disruption to the activities of this gang."