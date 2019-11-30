Byelections 2019: 'Good day for working class' as SF's Mark Ward takes Dáil seat

Sinn Féin's Mark Ward has been elected to the Dail on the ninth count in the Dublin Mid West by-election, a result party leader Mary Lou McDonald said was a good day for the “working class”.

The Clondalkin councillor beat Fine Gael councillor Emer Higgins by just 500 votes in the end to secure a place in the four-seater constituency.

Celebrating with family and campaigners, Mr Ward declared that his first job when he walks into the Dail next Tuesday will be vote against Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in a Dail motion.

Sinn Féin’s Mark Ward elected to the Dail for Dublin Mid West on the ninth count #iestaff #DMW19 #BE19 pic.twitter.com/CgNPgnoBNi — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) November 30, 2019

The final count saw some 5,063 votes of Independent Paul Gogarty, who had been eliminated, distributed between the two final rivals for the seat.

While Ms Higgins improved with an extra 1.857 votes, bringing her to 7,144, Mr Ward in the end secured a total 7,699 votes with the extra 1,017 he received.

Speaking at the count centre, Mr Ward thanked his supporters and said the result represented the anger of voters on the ground, on issues such as housing.

“Workers and families need a break. They are sick to the back teeth of austerity politics, of waiting lists and hospitals, with people waiting for housing, being pinned to the collar around rents and being stuck in gridlock.”

Ms McDonald declined to say if two TDs would be on the ticket at the next general election, but she said the results of the vote were a good day for her party and for the working class.

“This is a good day for the working class right across this state. It's a good day for working people and their families.

"And it demonstrates and I hope people get this, if you come out and vote it doesn't have to be the same old same Fianna Fail/Fine Gael again. Sinn Fein are clearly the alternative in politics and the alternative representation for people.”