Builder ceases work in Dublin estate due to anti-social behaviour

A builder contracted to build 63 homes in Clondalkin in Dublin has ceased working on the project because of anti-social behaviour.

The Mayor of South Dublin Mark Ward says workers at the site in St Cuthbert's Park have been subjected to threats and intimidation with deliberate arson and vandalism of their cars.

He has called for a high-level task force meeting to take place immediately.

"There has been ongoing antisocial behaviour in the park especially around open drug dealing from scramblers, cars being driven over walls and damaging properties," said Mr Ward.

"From the guards perspective, they need to start putting resources into that area.

"There needs to be a visible Garda resource there on a daily basis because what is going on there at the moment is like a wild, wild west."

