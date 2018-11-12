Home»Breaking News»ireland

Builder ceases work in Dublin estate due to anti-social behaviour

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 12:38 PM

A builder contracted to build 63 homes in Clondalkin in Dublin has ceased working on the project because of anti-social behaviour.

The Mayor of South Dublin Mark Ward says workers at the site in St Cuthbert's Park have been subjected to threats and intimidation with deliberate arson and vandalism of their cars.

He has called for a high-level task force meeting to take place immediately.

"There has been ongoing antisocial behaviour in the park especially around open drug dealing from scramblers, cars being driven over walls and damaging properties," said Mr Ward.

"From the guards perspective, they need to start putting resources into that area.

"There needs to be a visible Garda resource there on a daily basis because what is going on there at the moment is like a wild, wild west."

File photo.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

DublinAnti socialClondalkinHousingConstruction

Related Articles

Lifeguards seeing more 'weird men' and sex in public on Dollymount Strand

Call for multi-agency approach to tackle anti-social behaviour

More in this Section

Ceremony will remember 10 Dublin policemen killed in World War I

Varadkar wants 20 female Fine Gael TDs after next General Election

Normal practice for State to provide lawyers for Martin Callinan, says Varadkar

Estonian man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder man in Northern Ireland


Breaking Stories

Alcohol Awareness Week: How to talk to your children about alcohol

Fed up with urban smog? 5 pollution-resistant plants to help you breathe

Why moving the body is so good for the head for former soldier Tom Clonan

How breastfeeding led to material for Irish stand up comedian Diane O’Connor

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »