Brooklyn Colbert's funeral to take place, as man faces court in connection with murder

Brooklyn Colbert
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 07:33 AM

A man is due in court in Limerick this morning charged in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Brooklyn Colbert.

Brooklyn was found dead at a house in the Ballynanty area of the city last Sunday.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the case.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court at 10am today, charged in connection with the death.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's funeral Mass will take place at St Saviour's Church in the city at 11am today. A private wake took place at the boy’s family home last night.

Fr Donal McNamara of St Munchin’s Parish, said the whole of Limerick was praying for the boy’s parents and extended family.

“He was an only child and it must be shattering for his family. The sadness is palpable around the north side of Limerick city, and all over really,” Fr McNamara said.

