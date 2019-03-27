Brexit poses ‘existential’ threat to security and peace process

Brexit poses an “existential” threat to the security of Ireland and the peace process, a leading Irish academic has warned. Ben Tonra, Professor of International Relations at UCD, said the immediate and the longer-term security threats have not yet been provided for — adding there were “no signs” that the Irish State was prepared to address them.

In a working paper entitled Brexit and Irish Security and Defence, Prof Tonra said the prospect of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU posed a “substantial existential challenge” to the Irish State. He said that, of the three goals of Irish security and defence policy, aid to the civil power was where the impact of Brexit was “most stark” (other policy goals being territorial defence and international security operations). He said the Defence Forces once had eight military barracks along the 499km border, stationing up to 1,500 personnel, but was more recently experiencing an “ongoing personnel crisis” with a “virtual haemorrhage of mid-career offices and NCOs”.

Prof Tonra said a post-Brexit border posed three threats: From organised crime and cross-border smuggling; a renewed paramilitary threat targeting new border infrastructures; and a threat to constitutional security from a weakening of the peace process. He said the Good Friday Agreement was constructed within the context of Ireland and the UK’s membership of the EU and Brexit “critically weakens” the right of northerners under the agreement to hold both British and Irish citizenship.

Prof Tonra said Brexit also “cuts across myriad forms of cross-border co-operation” and the rights of citizens, regardless of passports, to access state services and to pursue employment and training. He said the two governments had identified 156 specific areas of north-south co-operation underpinned by shared EU membership.

“In the worst-case scenario of a no-deal Brexit, this entire superstructure is demolished, potentially upending the lives of thousands of people,” said Prof Tonra.

He said the Good Friday Agreement was accompanied by an “entire underpinning structure of human rights protections” and that EU law provided a critical framework sustaining equality provisions, most especially in employment law and non-discrimination rights.

“Brexit means — by definition — that British citizens lose all of their rights under EU law while Irish citizens in Northern Ireland lose the practical expression of those rights within the territory of the UK,” he said. “In such a scenario — where the consequences of Brexit were visibly pulling at the threads of the basic constitutional settlement provided under the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement — the scope for political mischief from minority/extremist political groups would be enormous.” He said Brexit has clear potential to threaten peace. “Notwithstanding the shape of any withdrawal agreement and the pursuit of a ‘new’ bilateral relationship between the UK and the EU, Ireland’s current security and defence posture is simply unsustainable.

“The immediate threats of a no-deal Brexit and the medium- to longer-term security threats posed by any kind of Brexit have yet to be provided for. The Irish State faces profound challenges in this regard and there are, as of yet, no signs that it is prepared to address them.”