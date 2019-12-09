News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Break down in arrangements depriving woman with cerebral palsy of State-funded home care, High Court hears

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 04:49 PM

A 50-year-old woman with cerebral palsy is not getting much-needed home care because of a break down of arrangements with State-funded private care providers, the High Court has heard.

The woman uses a wheelchair and can only communicate non verbally. Her father died in September, her mother died in 2004 and her sister, who lives next door, provides most of her help at the moment.

Today, her lawyers brought a one-side only represented application to the court for leave to challenge the alleged failure of the HSE to continue to provide care arrangements.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan said he wanted the HSE to be put on notice of the application and he would consider the matter next week.

The court heard various private care providers, funded by the HSE, had provided care over the years but the arrangements broke down.

She went into respite care for some time and she was discharged with a new home care package put in place .

However, that arrangement also broke down and last September the last private provider said it was no longer prepared to provide the service.

The HSE, while it says it has funding for such care, is unable to identify alternative home support.

In the proposed judicial review proceedings, the woman's lawyers say the HSE has not given any reasons as to why a provider is not available.

It is also claimed the HSE has fettered its statutory duty to provide care by saying that only private providers can do it. Her legitimate expectation to care has also been breached in circumstances where funding is available for her care, it is claimed.

This is in breach of the woman's constitutional rights, her rights under the Equality Act and her rights under the European Convention, it is also claimed.

courtHSETOPIC: Court case

