News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Brain damaged homeless man in prison case 'a social policy failure', says Irish Penal Reform Trust

Brain damaged homeless man in prison case 'a social policy failure', says Irish Penal Reform Trust
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Fíona Ní Chinnéide of the Irish Penal Reform Trust, has described the case of a brain-damaged homeless man, who is being held on remand in Mountjoy Prison, as a "social policy failure" and called for adequate care to be provided to him.

She told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that too many people who should be in therapeutic and psychiatric settings were being held in prisons.

On Thursday, the President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, said it was “staggering” that the man was in the prison's high dependency unit for a year, despite persistent reports that he was of unsound mind and needed residential care.

The man was described as having filthy feet and a rare nail disease not seen in Ireland in decades.

His bed linen in the high dependency unit of Mountjoy Prison, was filthy and had not been changed in months, the court heard.

Ms Ní Chinnéide said while they do not know the prevalence of people with mental health issues and disabilities in the prison system, the most recent detailed analysis found 16% of men on remand and 27% of men under sentence had mental health issues or mental illness.

For women, the figure was higher, with 41% of women on remand having mental health issues or illness.

“Prison is being used to warehouse the effects of social policy failures and that has to stop.”

Ms Ní Chinnéide said while she welcomes the Minister for Justice's statement that he intends to discuss this particular case urgently with the Minister for Health, she said a “lack of joined-up thinking” across Government departments was the root of the problem.

A high level taskforce across the Department of Health, Department of Justice, the HSE, the courts, An Garda Síochána and other agencies was needed and it should be led by the Department of An Taoiseach, she said.

READ MORE

Corbyn claims to have 'cold hard evidence' there will be customs checks between UK and NI after Brexit

More on this topic

120 serious complaints made by prisoners since beginning of last year120 serious complaints made by prisoners since beginning of last year

14% of prisoners 'locked up for 19 or more hours a day '14% of prisoners 'locked up for 19 or more hours a day '

Closed prisons ‘now at unsafe capacity’ raising violence riskClosed prisons ‘now at unsafe capacity’ raising violence risk

More than 2,000 inmates receiving methadone treatmentMore than 2,000 inmates receiving methadone treatment


TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter HSE: 120 people could die from the flu this winter

Jury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trialJury continues deliberations in Mitchelstown murder trial

Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%Flu vaccine uptake by people aged over 65 reaches 62%


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »