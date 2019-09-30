Boy who inhales solvents almost daily 'in danger of cardiac arrest'

The Child and Family Agency have secured an emergency High Court order allowing it to place a 13-year-old boy, whose life is at risk from inhaling solvents, in secure care.

The boy who cannot be named for legal reasons had recently been hospitalised as a result of inhaling solvents from items including aerosol sprays.

David Leahy Bl, instructed Conor Frottrell of Mason Hayes & Curran Solicitors for Tusla/the Child and Family Agency, said the level of concern was such that the boy's doctors fear his life is at risk if he inhales any more insolvents.

The boy had recently been placed at a non-secure care facility and had been awaiting a place at a secure setting.

However, despite making a good start at the placement more recently the teen had been absconding, and had been inhaling solvents on an almost daily basis, counsel said.

Counsel said that the boy's case was particularly "stark".

He had been allegedly involved in the shoplifting of aerosol cans, and on one occasion had emptied the contents of a fire extinguisher in an attempt to inhale the solvents.

Following his recent hospitalisation, the boy's doctors had expressed their fears that the boy was in danger of suffering a cardiac arrest.

The boy, following his release from the hospital, was refusing any further medical treatment, counsel added.

In all the circumstances it was thought that the only option open for the CFA was to seek orders detaining him at a secure facility for teenagers.

The order was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Max Barrett at the High Court this afternoon. The orders allow the CFA to detain the boy at a special, secure facility. The orders also allow the Gardaí to detain and bring him to the facility in question, or return him in the event that he absconds.

The judge said he was satisfied from the evidence put before the court to make the order, and also expressed his concern for the teen's health and well being.

Counsel told the court that the teen's court-appointed guardian and the boy's parents were supporting the CFA's application for a special care order.

The matter will return before the court next week.