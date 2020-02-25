'Bottomless' drinks promotion and fake tan claim among 12 advertising complaints upheld

Complaints against a fake tan company and a bar offering a bottomless drinks promotion were among those upheld by the advertising watchdog this year.

12 out of 14 complaints were found to have broken advertising guidelines.

Bow Lane Social in Dublin had a complaint upheld against them after they offered a bottomless drinks promotion for €30.

The Advertising Standards Authority told them to remove the term 'bottomless' in it's offer, as it encouraged 'excessive and immoderate alcohol consumption'.

CEO of the ASAI, Orla Twomey warned bars and restaurants the code is clear on such promotions.

Another complaint was against Cocoa Brown, after they shared posts from two Instagram influencers implying that one of their fake tan products was used.

It emerged one of the influencers was not using the product.

Orla Twomey said advertisers need to be wary about small oversights that can happen, especially online.

"It is very important that if you are implying that a person is using the product and likes using the product that they are actually using it and liking it."

There was also a complaint upheld against Therapie Clinic, after a woman claimed she didn't achieve 'complete hair removal' following six weeks of laser treatment.

Commenting on the latest ASAI rulings, Ms Twomey, went on:

“The latest complaints bulletin from the ASAI illustrates our ability to handle complaints across a large number of mediums. The main role of advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs) is to ensure that ads and other marketing communications are legal, truthful, decent and honest and the ASAI is committed to protecting society in relation to advertising across all mediums. The continuing efficacy of the Code facilitates the prevalence of high standards in advertising.”

“The ASAI provide a free and confidential copy advice service to the advertising industry to help them create responsible ads. If an advertiser, agency or medium has any concerns about a marketing communications’ compliance with the ASAI’s Code, they can contact us and avail of the free and confidential copy advice service.”

A list of complainst can be found here