Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people lifted

The boil water notice that affected 600,000 people has been lifted.

Irish Water announced that the boil water notice " for customers supplied by Leixlip Water Treatment Plant" has been lifted "with immediate effect".

"Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Fingal County Council can confirm that the boil water notice that's in force for the customers of the Leixlip Water Supply Plant has just been lifted with immediate effect," said Niall Gleeson, the Managing Director at Irish Water.

"The EPA and the HSE conducted an audit on the Leixlip Water Plant.

"The audit was successful and that, coupled with the water samples that we took this week that were also passed satisfactorily, allowed us to lift the boil water notice."

He added they could now declare the water from the plant safe to drink.

However, Irish Water says that the Leixlip treatment plant remains vulnerable.

The utility said they are working with Fingal County Council to minimise the risk of another boil water notice.

Boil Water Notice lifted for customers supplied by Leixlip Water Treatment Plant with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/kz77XiQhVx — Irish Water (@IrishWater) November 12, 2019