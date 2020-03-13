News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Blarney stone ban on kissing to stop spread of coronavirus

Two tourists kiss the Blarney stone and hope to receive the gift of the gab. File picture.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, March 13, 2020 - 04:37 PM

Kissing of the world-famous Blarney Stone in Cork, one of Ireland’s top visitor attractions, has been suspended for the first time in its history.

The castle and gardens, which attract hundreds of thousands annually, are still open for visitors.

Legend has it that those who brave the lean over the castle ramparts to kiss the Blarney Stone are bestowed with the gift of the gab.

But a decision has been taken today to shut the practice down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Management said they wanted to reassure all visitors that they are doing everything possible to provide a safe visitor experience.

“The closure of the stone is necessary to support the introduction of new measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland,” they said.

