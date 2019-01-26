Billy Kelleher: We should talk to SF and FG ‘to be in power’

Fianna Fáil MEP hopeful Billy Kelleher has said his party should be seeking to seize power and should be willing to talk to Sinn Féin and Fine Gael if necessary.

Mr Kelleher said Sinn Féin has travelled some way into the political centre ground, adding that it could become compatible with Fianna Fáil.

His comments, in an interview with the Irish Examiner, are in stark contrast to the expressed position of party leader Micheál Martin, who has repeatedly ruled out a coalition with Sinn Féin.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher at Leinster House, Dublin. Picture: Dan Linehan

“Sinn Fein has a road to travel on this yet,” said Mr Kelleher. “They have travelled somewhat, they have started that journey. They have embraced democratic politics. They need to show that resolve and continue on that path.

“Certainly if they continue to move their policies to the centre where they would be compatible with a party like mine, then obviously you can enter a discussion process, but it is a matter for the electorate to decide. But parties should strive to be in Government, yes.”

Asked if he was willing to entertain the idea of the so-called ‘grand coalition’ with Fine Gael, Mr Kelleher said he has “no difficulty” with it if it means delivering a government.

Confidence and supply means Fianna Fáil is keeping Fine Gael in Government,” he said. “Even a short time ago, that would have been unheard of. In terms of doing business, I have no difficulty in looking at that if it was the only coalition available. Ireland needs a government and Fianna Fáil at the heart of any government is best for Ireland.

Mr Kelleher, a TD for Cork North Central, said his party must strive to be in government after the next election.

“Political parties must strive to be in government,” he said. “Yes, you must not sell your soul to be in government but, equally, you must be in government to implement your policies. That is what it is all about.”

In relation to Europe, it is clear that, despite Mr Martin’s express wish that he not stand for Europe, Mr Kelleher has decided to defy his leader.

“Micheál said he wanted his strongest people around him for the Dáil elections but, as a party we are very pro-Europe,” said Mr Kelleher.

“I always said we need to engage with the EU parliament and now that Brian Crowley has announced his retirement, we need to look as to how we replace him.”