Billy Kelleher suffers shock loss in bid to become MEP candidate

Long-standing Cork TD Billy Kelleher has lost out in his bid to be selected as Fianna Fáil's Ireland South candidate in the imminent European elections today.

Mr Kelleher lost out to Wexford councillor Malcolm Byrne by a small number of votes in a major and widely unpredicted shock.

Mr Kelleher, who is the party's enterprise spokesperson, was rumoured to have been at odds with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and party headquarters officials over his decision to seek the MEP candidate selection, a claim publicly denied by all involved.

This was because any decision by a sitting TD to seek a European parliament seat would lessen Mr Martin's Dail hand by removing a safe seat and could further undermine the already flimsy confidence and supply pact with Fine Gael.

However, despite the stand-off, Mr Kelleher was still expected to win the selection convention in Clonmel, Tipperary, on Saturday afternoon - paving the way for what was predicted to be a likely safe run to Brussels on May 24.

Wexford councillor Malcolm Byrne will now contest the Ireland South MEP constituency for Fianna Fail, seeking to hold onto the party seat to be vacated by retiring politician Brian Crowley.

In addition to Mr Kelleher, he faced competition from Mr Crowley's substitute, Waterford's Kieran Hartley; Offaly councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick; and Cork's Jason Fitzgerald.

In addition, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness was also officially among the candidates after being nominated by a local branch, despite saying he did not intend to run.

Former Cork mayor Seamus McGrath - the brother of party finance spokesperson Michael McGrath - and senator Ned O'Sullivan had also pulled out in recent days.

Party sources have yet to confirm if they will add Mr Kelleher to the Fianna Fail Ireland South MEP elections ticket, or if they will limit it to Mr Byrne.