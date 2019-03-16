NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Billy Kelleher suffers shock loss in bid to become MEP candidate

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 05:51 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Long-standing Cork TD Billy Kelleher has lost out in his bid to be selected as Fianna Fáil's Ireland South candidate in the imminent European elections today.

Mr Kelleher lost out to Wexford councillor Malcolm Byrne by a small number of votes in a major and widely unpredicted shock.

Mr Kelleher, who is the party's enterprise spokesperson, was rumoured to have been at odds with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and party headquarters officials over his decision to seek the MEP candidate selection, a claim publicly denied by all involved.

This was because any decision by a sitting TD to seek a European parliament seat would lessen Mr Martin's Dail hand by removing a safe seat and could further undermine the already flimsy confidence and supply pact with Fine Gael.

READ MORE

Leo Varadkar marches alongside Conor McGregor at Chicago St Patrick’s Day parade

However, despite the stand-off, Mr Kelleher was still expected to win the selection convention in Clonmel, Tipperary, on Saturday afternoon - paving the way for what was predicted to be a likely safe run to Brussels on May 24.

Wexford councillor Malcolm Byrne will now contest the Ireland South MEP constituency for Fianna Fail, seeking to hold onto the party seat to be vacated by retiring politician Brian Crowley.

In addition to Mr Kelleher, he faced competition from Mr Crowley's substitute, Waterford's Kieran Hartley; Offaly councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick; and Cork's Jason Fitzgerald.

In addition, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness was also officially among the candidates after being nominated by a local branch, despite saying he did not intend to run.

Former Cork mayor Seamus McGrath - the brother of party finance spokesperson Michael McGrath - and senator Ned O'Sullivan had also pulled out in recent days.

Party sources have yet to confirm if they will add Mr Kelleher to the Fianna Fail Ireland South MEP elections ticket, or if they will limit it to Mr Byrne.

More on this topic

McGrath cites 'family reasons' as he quits Fianna Fáil's Euro race

Criticism over date of Fianna Fáil convention in Longford

Local radio stations could receive €250,000 annual funding under scheme

Micheál Martin defends decision to put ‘national interest’ above party

More in this Section

'The most important thing is not to be afraid': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

‘Cork City must change or risk irrelevance’, says outgoing head of planning

Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, says Taoiseach

Irish pupils join 100 other countries calling for climate change action


Lifestyle

LOUISE O'NEILL: I often wonder why people find it so difficult to believe how prevalent sexual violence is

Lindsay Woods: I envisaged basking in her worldly sophistication

Rare Irish £20 note up for auction

6 of the smallest spring-cleaning hacks that will have the biggest impact on your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »