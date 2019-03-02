Big hike in elderly ripped off paying for odd jobs

The increasing number of elderly people being targeted in their own homes and asked for large amounts of money for relatively small jobs is becoming quite alarming, a judge says.

Two Kerrymen facing sentencing yesterday for money-laundering the proceeds of such a theft were told they will have to compensate a Cork woman in her 80s so they can avoid jail.

“This was a premeditated offence. This was an elderly woman. I am not entirely convinced he (one of the accused, Michael O’Regan) is appreciative of his wrongdoing. These type of offences are becoming so much more common. It is becoming quite alarming,” Judge Gerard O’Brien said yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge commended Garda Don McCarthy for the quality of his investigation in tracking down the two men. Michael O’Regan of 3 Monks Walk, Dennehy’s Boreen, Killarney, admitted four counts — two under the Theft and Fraud Act and two under money-laundering legislation. O’Regan, aged 53, admitted handling a stolen €2,700 cheque on August 11, 2016, and a similar charge related to a stolen €4,800 cheque on August 12, 2016.

In respect of both sets of circumstances, he also admitted engaging in concealing the source and ownership of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct — cash sums of €2,700 and €4,800.

A second man, John O’Regan, aged 32, of 16 Willow Grove, Killarney, pleaded guilty to one charge of concealing the source and ownership of property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct — €350 in cash — on July 28, 2016.

Garda McCarthy said an elderly woman on Boreenmanna Rd was asked if she wanted her drive power-washed. She said yes but did not agree a price in advance.

The work took about three hours and she thought she would be charged about €300.

The unidentified man said the cost was €2,700. She felt she had to pay this. The man assisted her as she was writing a cheque and in removing it from the chequebook. Two blank cheques were stolen and she later

found that three cheques had been cashed — for €2,700, €1,700 and €4,800.

Garda McCarthy said the victim said afterwards: “I was ashamed. I felt stupid. I will now live my remaining years in a nursing home.”

Judge O’Brien said the actions of the two men before the court were disgraceful: “These people were reckless... They did not care a jot about [the victim].”

On Wednesday the judge remanded the two accused in custody until yesterday. He then imposed a four-year suspended sentence on Michael O’Regan. It was suspended on condition that he gathers €5,000 compensation by September 2020. Sinead Behan, barrister for O’Regan, said he is unable to work due to disability. The judge said he will have to get the money from his family.

John O’Regan had previous convictions including a three-year suspended sentence for money-laundering in Tralee. Defence barrister, Ronan Barnes, argued that if the defendant was jailed now the defendant would not get the kind of compensation being mentioned. The judge adjourned sentencing in his case until July 2 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Seán Moynihan, Alone CEO, said such crimes can have a ‘devastating’ impact on the victims: “We are talking about very vulnerable people. One third of elderly people live alone. They are maintaining themselves on €240 per week. Because it is a non-violent crime, people don’t tend to consider the long-term impact but it can have a devastating effect on confidence, as well as major financial implications.

“Many people would dip into savings for these type of works, so that can be affected too. Afterwards, people are left anxious. They are living in fear,” he said.