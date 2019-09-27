'Better to have a bridge than a wall': Mary Elmes Bridge officially opened by her son

The son of the remarkable woman known as Ireland's Oskar Schindler, who is crediting with saving the lives hundreds of Jewish children from Nazi death camps, said it is better to build bridges than walls.

Patrick Dangou was speaking this lunchtime as he watched Cork's newest bridge, the Mary Elmes Bridge, being officially named in his mother's honour.

"I think it's better to have a bridge than a wall like some friends of ours in America want to do, and like some friends in England want to build," he said.

The €5m Mary Elmes pedestrian and cycle bridge links Merchants Quay and St Patrick’s Quay.

It was named in honour of Cork-born aid worker, Mary Elmes, who helped save hundreds of Jewish children from Nazi death camps during the Holocaust by smuggling them to safety in the boot of her car.

One of those children, Charlotte Berger-Greneche, attended today's bridge-naming ceremony.

She said it was very emotional day to meet relatives of the woman who saved her life.

"I owe her everything," she said.

The bridge was named in Mary Elmes' honour following a public vote which culminated in a vote by the elected members of Cork City Council.

It was the first time this process has been used to name a piece of public infrastructure in Cork.

The bridge will be used by up to 11,000 people a day.