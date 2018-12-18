NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Better rural wi-fi needed to compensate for poor phone coverage

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 03:20 AM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

A Government group has called for improved wi-fi services in rural areas which are currently at risk of widespread ‘drop outs’ in phone coverage.

The suggestion is included in the latest report of the Mobile Phone And Broadband Taskforce, which has been published by junior minister for digital development Sean Canney.

The report is based on the initial work of the taskforce in summer 2016 and a subsequent review group the following year, which has outlined dozens of changes needed to improve phone coverage nationwide.

And, in its latest quarterly report, the review group has said that the introduction of wi-fi calling systems in some rural areas from next year will improve coverage in these areas, helping to give businesses and communities greater access to services.

The report, available on the Department of Communications website, said officials “support higher quality calls” and “faster mobile phone coverage” through high-speed wi-fi broadband connections.

It said two out of three operators intend to provide this service by the end of March next year.

Among the other developments in the report are:

  • Reductions in Department of Transport rental charges for access to cable ducts along national roads, making improved services more affordable for companies;

  • Standardised applications fees for road opening licences nationally;

  • Greater utilisation of State assets for the “deployment of telecommunications infrastructure”.

    • Commenting on the developments, Mr Canney said: “People living in poorly served areas must remain our focus as we progress this work, and ensuring access to quality mobile and broadband services must remain our number one priority as we support the development of our regions.”

    Meanwhile, a separate EU report has found that the abolition of roaming charges last year led to a big increase in mobile phone usage among European tourists.

    A European Commission report on the impact of the long-sought June 2017 change has found that there has been a massive 500% increase in user calls since the new policy was introduced.

    A decade ago, a four-minute call from France to Ireland could cost up to €5 and receiving a four-minute call while in France, another €3.97.

    The European Commission report found the policy has brought “tangible” benefits to the public, with EU tourists now much more likely to use their phones in other EU countries.


