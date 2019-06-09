News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bereavement exemptions should be extended to Junior Cert, TD insists

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 07:33 PM

A Junior Cert student faced with the trauma losing a loved one would be just as unable to sit an exam as one taking the Leaving Cert, a Fianna Fáil TD has said, insisting that the bereavement exemptions should be extended.

John Brassil is calling on the Education Minister to extend exemptions to Junior Cert pupils as currently, only those sitting the Leaving Cert can be exempt.

Deputy Brassil says the support should be in place for all those who sit state exams:

“This provision is much needed and came about following the very brave interview given by Rhona Butler, who lost her mother during her Leaving Cert. Rhona highlighted the need for students to be supported through such a traumatic time and to have options available to them," he said.

“I believe it is only right that Junior Cert students are afforded the same support. The Leaving and Junior Certificate are state exams overseen by the State Examinations Commission.

“While I absolutely acknowledge the primacy of the Leaving Cert, I do believe that the Junior Cert plays a hugely important role in our education system and in the progression of our young people," he added.

