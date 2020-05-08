News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Believe it or not, Ripley the terrapin fails to relieve lockdown stress

An unwanted Terrapin called Ripley, was surrendered to an ISPCA Inspector in Co Cork recently. Ripley was purchased as a new pet to reduce the stress of COVID-19 lockdown but unfortunately he caused more stress than he eased.
By Neil Michael
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 07:35 PM

Believe it or not, a Cork family bought a pet terrapin to help relieve the stress of the Covid-19 lockdown.

And they named the little reptile Ripley.

Whether this was after the action character made famous by actress Sigourney Weaver in the Alien and Aliens movies, is not clear.

It might even have been inspired by the Jack Palance-hosted 1980s show Ripley’s Believe it or Not - a regular roundup of the weird and the wonderful started by Robert L Ripley in 1918.

But whatever about the origins of the little blighter’s name, the family that bought him soon realised caring for him caused more stress than he was supposed to ease.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said the new owners simply didn’t realise that owning a terrapin is a lot more work than they thought as Ripley didn’t provide the hands-on companionship that they had actually hoped for.

Although Ripley was a little underweight when rescued, he is doing really well in ISPCA care and he will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

ISPCA senior inspector Lisa O’Donovan said: “Terrapins are magnificent creatures, but they require specialised knowledge and care.

"We urge the public to think carefully before considering taking on one as a pet.

“Terrapins need to be able to swim freely, they must have access to a platform that allows them to bask and to keep dry plus they require sunlight or a special UV light.

“They also need a specific nutritional diet, a good tank filter which also needs to also be cleaned regularly.”

She added: “Sadly Ripley was sold in a small plastic container without adequate information about his specific needs and how to care for him properly.”

Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28%

