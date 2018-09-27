Belfast university to award honorary degree to Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is to receive an honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast.

The former US Secretary of State will be awarded the degree for her public service and contribution to peace in the North.

#BreakingNews: @HillaryClinton is to receive an honorary degree for exceptional public service and outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation in #NorthernIreland. This event is open to students & staff. #LoveQUB Register: https://t.co/EwaNXi6G5m pic.twitter.com/Ektg2I7ELV — Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) September 27, 2018

"We are delighted to award an honorary degree to Hillary Clinton," said Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University, Professor Ian Greer.

"The former US Secretary of State is an internationally recognised public servant, who has developed strong links with Queen’s and Northern Ireland.

She made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process and, as Secretary of State, focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland.

"With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community."

She will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on October 10.