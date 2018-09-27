Home»Breaking News»ireland

Belfast university to award honorary degree to Hillary Clinton

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 12:00 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Hillary Clinton is to receive an honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast.

The former US Secretary of State will be awarded the degree for her public service and contribution to peace in the North.

"We are delighted to award an honorary degree to Hillary Clinton," said Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University, Professor Ian Greer.

"The former US Secretary of State is an internationally recognised public servant, who has developed strong links with Queen’s and Northern Ireland.

She made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process and, as Secretary of State, focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland.

"With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community."

She will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on October 10.


KEYWORDS

Hillary ClintonBelfastQueen's University Belfast

Related Articles

Reader's Blog: Trinity were wrong to give doctorate to Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton says Brexit must not undermine peace process in Northern Ireland

Hillary Clinton praises 'grassroots activism' in Ireland's abortion referendum

Hillary Clinton warns against ‘rising tide of illiberalism’

More in this Section

Policing Authority has 'serious concerns' over garda oversight reform

Simon Harris secures Cabinet approval for new abortion laws

Woman in her 70s dies after collision with truck

Latest: 'Nothing suspicious found' after Abtran employees in Cork evacuated following mail incident


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »