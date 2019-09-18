News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Beef could be off the menu 'next week' if crisis doesn't end soon, restaurant body warns

Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association Adrian Cummins
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 08:41 AM

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Adrian Cummins has warned that Irish restaurants could run out of beef next week because of the ongoing dispute between farmers and the meat industry.

Mr Cummins also warned that even if the dispute was resolved today it could be a month before supply is resumed.

“I appeal to the protestors to sign up to the agreement and let it work its way through,” he said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Restaurants will have to look at alternatives to beef on their menus such as chicken and lamb.

"But if you are a steak restaurant you will be in trouble from next week," Mr Cummins said.

“Suppliers have indicated that they will be running out of beef from next week.”

Mr Cummins said his members want to serve beef from the island of Ireland and might have to source beef in Northern Ireland.

We want Irish beef on Irish menus. We are not looking at beef from outside Ireland.

He said it was in the national interest for an agreement to be reached.

“It is time to think about the damage being done to the food industry, to the tourism sector.”

Restaurants are already considering sourcing their beef from butchers (if they have stock), which will cost more and will make margins even tighter, he added.

We are at a critical juncture in the Irish economy. Many restaurants may not be able to afford to buy beef from butchers so it won’t be on the menu.

There is also a fear among restaurant owners about how quickly supply can resume once the dispute ends.

Mr Cummins said it did not make sense for Irish beef to be sent to the UK for processing and then being brought back for sale in Irish supermarkets.

There is huge mistrust between farmers and the meat industry and when consumers see what is happening that mistrust has spread to them too, he said.

Earlier: Restaurants are warning that beef could soon be off the menu.

It is as a result of the ongoing dispute between farmers and factories.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland is warning that if protests at factories don't end soon, some restaurants won't have beef to serve customers.

Some farmers continue to block access to meat processing plants - despite a deal being reached after marathon talks at the weekend.

Beef processors have been forced to temporarily lay off thousands of staff as a result - with 355 workers at ABP foods in Cahir, Tipperary being sent home yesterday.

The Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association Adrian Cummins is concerned that restaurants will have to take beef off their menus if the blockades are not lifted soon - because there will be "zero supply."

- Additional reporting Digital Desk

TOPIC: Beef price crisis

