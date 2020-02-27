Beamish and Crawford site student accommodation to cost €1k a month

Residents of Cork's newest private student accommodation will pay rents of around €1,000 a month.

Strong interest has been reported in the 420-bed Lee Point complex, which has been developed on the former Beamish and Crawford brewery site on South Main Street, and which opens for viewings this weekend.

Video viewings are also being offered to those overseas ahead of its official opening for the 2020/21 academic year.

A spokesman for the management company, Uninest, which opened its first student apartment complex in Cork last year — Amnis House on the Western Road — said there has been a strong interest in the newt development so far.

“Open days are being held this weekend for students from Friday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm with no appointments required. Though there is no waiting list for Lee Point at present, Amnis House, Uninest’s first Cork-based student accommodation complex is now sold out for the 2020/21 semester.”

Lee Point has 420 ensuite student beds across 62 apartments, with rent for a standard ensuite room starting at €237 per week, with prices rising to €256 per week for a top-spec premium plus room.

The rent covers bills, including gas and electricity, with a four-stage instalment payment option available to cover the 38-week contract which runs from August 28, 2020 to May 21, 2021.

The complex boasts broadband speed of up 100MB, with Wi-Fi as standard in all rooms. It also features an onsite gym, a number of communal areas, games rooms and study rooms, and pay-as-you-use laundry facilities.

A Uninest spokesman said residents will also be able to avail of a range of student well-being supports and services including regular classes and programmes on mental health, fitness, financial literacy and career advice: “This student well-being framework has been successfully rolled out across Uninest’s residences in Ireland."

Uninest manages seven student residences in Dublin and also manages a number of student apartment complexes internationally, including in England, Germany, Spain and Japan. A number of other private student complexes are either planned or in construction across Cork city.

Builders are on-site on the former Crow's Next site at the junction of Victoria Cross and Carrigrohane Road working on a 255-bed student apartment complex for UCC. It is close to the existing UCC-owned University Hall, Victoria Lodge and Victoria Mills developments.

Building work is also advancing on a 348-bed development on the former O’Mahony Packaging Building on Melbourne Road near Cork Institute of Technology.

Plans for the city’s biggest student accommodation complex, a 629-bed scheme on the former Coca-Cola bottling plant site on Carrigrohane Rd, are advancing.

A 550-bed space complex is proposed for a site near the Lough, a 285-bed space complex is proposed for a site on North Main St, and a 292-bed omplex is proposed for the former Square Deal site on Washington St.

UCC is planning to build a 4,000-student capacity business school on South Terrace in the heart of the city centre over the coming years.

Earlier this year, CIT president, Dr Barry O'Connor, warned of a student-bed shortage in the city.