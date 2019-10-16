News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Batch of Birds Eye chicken nuggets recalled as they may contain plastic pieces

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 01:50 PM

A batch of Birds Eye Chicken Nuggets is being recalled over fears they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The alert relates to 790g packs of 'Birds Eye 50 Chicken Nuggets with Golden Wholegrain'.

The affected products have a best before date of October 2020.

The Food Safety Authority stated: "The presence of plastic may make this product unsafe to eat."

However, no other Birds Eye products are known to be affected.

The FSAI added that point-of-sale notices will be displayed in retailers that are selling them.

