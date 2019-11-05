News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ballinamore direct provision plans remain 'paused' after Minister has 'constructive' meeting with locals

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 06:54 PM

Plans for a direct provision centre in Co. Leitrim remain "paused", after a meeting with the Immigration Minister David Stanton today.

Ballinamore residents are protesting against proposals to house more than 100 asylum seekers in the town.

Minister Stanton "paused" the plans recently and he met campaigners again today.

Both sides have described the meeting as "constructive and open".

The Minister and the local community issued a statement saying: "The meeting was constructive and open, the group has articulated the community’s support for asylum seekers and to finding an appropriate accommodation solution in their town, and the Minister thanked the community representatives for their continued engagement.

"The Minister, his officials and the community group have agreed to meet again in the coming days to continue these discussions."

Ballinamore campaigner Gordon Hughes said local residents are committed to finding a solution to the dispute.

Mr Hughes said: "We met with Minister Stanton and his officials again today, certainly we appreciate him meeting us again at short notice.

"We had further discussions in relation to the meeting we had last week and I think it's fair to say we are trying to find an appropriate accommodation solution for all parties."

