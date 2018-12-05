Bail refused as Cork woman 'put in fear' by ex-partner smashing windows in her home

A woman in Cork city was put in fear on Tuesday evening when her ex-partner smashed windows in her home and posted a penknife through the letterbox.

Anthony Foley, 26, of Carrigaline, Co Cork, yesterday applied to be released on bail after being charged with breaching the safety order by putting the young woman in fear on Tuesday.

Garda Gearóid Whelton said the gardaí were opposed to bail as the young woman was in fear Foley would return and behave in a similar manner.

Remanding Foley in custody until Wednesday next, Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I have no hesitation in refusing bail. He threw a penknife in the letterbox. I accept the evidence of Ms Harrington."

Garda Whelton testified at Cork District Court today: “He was intoxicated last night. He was disorientated. He was taken to a hospital.”

Michelle Harrington cried in the witness box and said she was afraid of Foley and also afraid he would leave his home in Carrigaline and come back to her house in Cork.

“I was at home at 7 p.m. and I heard a kick at the door. My whole window was put in – the window of the door was put in.

"He came up from Carrigaline. He wanted me to get back with him.

"I told him I did not love him anymore and he blew in my windows of the front door and of the house.

“When I told him I did not love him anymore he started kicking and kicking and kicking and he wouldn’t stop," she stated.

"He is coming up from his hometown and causing trouble with my neighbours.

"He knows I am through enough. I tried to do my best for that boy," adding she was afraid of him.

Foley from 20 The Maples, Bridgemount, Carrigaline told solicitor Eddie Burke he had Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder and was taking valium for anxiety and panic attacks and was also on sleeping pills.

He said he knew that he should not be drinking alcohol with his medication.

Foley, 26, said it was all a result of mixing medication and drink and “It is not me.” He said he had too much going on and he could not cope.”

Asked if he would stay away from Ms Harrington if granted bail he said, “Yes, 100 billion per cent.”