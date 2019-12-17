News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Baby who suffered burns when he pulled soup onto himself settles case for €41,000

Baby who suffered burns when he pulled soup onto himself settles case for €41,000
File image of bowl of soup
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 04:48 PM

A five year old boy who, when he was a baby, pulled a bowl of soup on top of himself at a coffee shop and suffered burns has settled his High Court action for €41,000.

Little Otto Devine was only six months old when he sustained superficial scald burns to his arms and legs, about three per cent of his body, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told.

The baby was visiting the coffee shop at the Airfield Estate, Dundrum , Dublin with his father and grandfather when the accident occurred on May 10, 2015.

His counsel Carl Hanahoe BL told the court soup and sandwiches were delivered directly to the table and the soup was allegedly placed in front of the infant who grabbed the bowl spilling the liquid over himself.

Counsel said it was their contention soup should not be delivered at a temperature which would burn and placed on the table before a child.

Otto Devine of Abbeyfield, Milltown,Dublin had through his father Conor Devine sued the Airfield Estate as a result of the accident. Liability was at issue in the case.

READ MORE

Rising housing costs see 77% of young Irish adults still living with their parents

The baby was taken by ambulance to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin where he was discovered to have partial thickness burns to both hands, his left leg and right foot.

He was also noted to have a redness to the right side of his face right hand and the inside of his left elbow.

In total three per cent of the boy’s body suffered burns and he was referred to the plastic surgery department where his wounds were cleaned and sterile dressings applied.

The little baby was in hospital for eight days but two days after admission he went into early toxic shock syndrome and developed a fever. The boy’s condition improved and he was discharged from hospital on May 18, 2015.

Mr Justice Cross was told the boy has been left with three areas of minor scarring.

Approving the settlement, the judge said he was glad Otto had made a good recovery from a nasty injury, adding: ‘He probably has no memory of the thing.’

READ MORE

Up to 11,000 washing machines may be recalled by Whirlpool due to fire safety concerns

More on this topic

Longford man shot in foot by garda disputes claim bullet was ricochet from dog Longford man shot in foot by garda disputes claim bullet was ricochet from dog

Cork man who breached Protection Order was jealous, sad and paranoid after break-upCork man who breached Protection Order was jealous, sad and paranoid after break-up

Man challenges state's refusal to allow him to register to vote in Seanad electionsMan challenges state's refusal to allow him to register to vote in Seanad elections

Garda who was off duty sues after fall at Foo Fighters concert in SlaneGarda who was off duty sues after fall at Foo Fighters concert in Slane


CourtPersonal injury awardTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

The castle also appeared in Young Victoria.Live like royalty in this Airbnb castle in the UK that doubled as Windsor in The Crown

Suzi Godson advises a reader on the best vibrators on the market this ChristmasSex File: Toy recommendations for a special someone's Christmas stocking

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

YOU know the way the EU is planning to stop the clocks going back and forward for daylight savings time in 2021? They need to take a look at moving Christmas as well. December 25 is way too late, at least in Ireland. They need to move it back to December 12, if my kids are anything to go by.Learner dad: We're on our fourth box of roses as I write, with my belly almost obscuring the keyboard

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »