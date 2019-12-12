News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Baby dies after being found in Rotunda hospital toilets

Rotunda Hospital, Dublin
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 12:21 PM

The tragic death of a newborn baby at one of the country's busiest maternity hospitals is being investigated by gardaí.

It is understood that the infant was discovered in the toilets in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, and died after being treated in a special unit for a number of days.

Management at the Rotunda confirmed the recent discovery by staff of “an occurrence” that culminated in the tragic death of a newborn baby.

“The matter was reported to the gardaí and is now the subject of an ongoing investigation on which the hospital cannot make any further comment,” the hospital stated.

Gardái at Mountjoy were notified after the baby passed away last Friday and began their investigation.

It is thought that the baby's mother had presented at the hospital when she was at full term.

Results of a post mortem were sent to the gardaí who were advised that it was a tragic incidence and no further investigation was required.

A file is now being prepared for the Coroner's Court, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.

TOPIC: Maternity hospital

