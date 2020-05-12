Baby boom on the way? Pharmacy reports 67% increase in sale of pregnancy tests

Ireland could be set for a baby boom next year with some chemists reporting up to a 67% increase in sales of pregnancy tests.

Independent pharmacy chain, CarePlus, said sales of all brands of pregnancy test kits have increased across the majority of its stores around Ireland over the past 30 days.

CarePlus official Lee Ann Hyland said sales of pregnancy kits differ from pharmacy to pharmacy.

"However, many of our outlets reported a spike in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

"In one pharmacy in the east of the country, there was a 67% increase in sales of pregnancy tests while there has been an increase in sales of all brands of pregnancy testing kits in the majority of our stores around the country."

Other chemists have reported increased sales of tests of 30-50%.

Ms Hyland is keen to emphasise that chemists are open for business for members of the public who need health advice.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions introduced to protect staff and customers in-store, our community pharmacists are always available to help customers who have questions about pregnancy or related matters.

"All CarePlus Pharmacies are offering services to customers looking for information and support around safe sex, emergency contraception pill, contraception options or pregnancy. They should know that they can speak in privacy and confidence at any time.”

Since 2009, when 75,554 babies were born in Ireland, birth rates have been on the decline almost year-on-year.