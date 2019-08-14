News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
As money runs out on 'deep retrofitting' grant, Housing Minister insists Govt plan still on track

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 01:57 PM

The Housing Minister is insisting the government's plan of retrofitting half a million homes by 2030 is still on track.

That is despite the fact there's no more money left for a "deep retrofitting" grant scheme from The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

The grant was to provide 50% of the price of extensive household energy upgrades, which can cost homeowners well over €100,000.

But Minister Eoghan Murphy says no further funding is available for the scheme.

"We have a very ambitious for both shallow and deep retrofit of the existing housing stock," he said.

"Under our climate action plan, we want to do 500,000 homes.

"What's in the news today about one particular pilot scheme that was put in place for deep retrofit - there was a limited amount of money put beside that. That money has now run-out.

"The funding for SEAI for these types of grants under other schemes that they have actually increased this year, I think by about 25%."

