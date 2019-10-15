Arrest warrant issued for man who told judge 'I want €1m to come back into this court'

A Judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who demanded €1m to come back into court.

Thomas Dignam appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co. Donegal facing a number of motoring charges.

The 69-year-old from Woodlands, Dooish, Ballybofey, is charged with having no insurance and no driving license at LIDL car park at Paddy Harte Road in Letterkenny on June 12, 2018.

He is also charged with holding a mobile phone while driving on the same date.

When asked what he was doing about the charges by Judge Paul Kelly, Dignam replied that the charges were "legal fiction."

When asked if he was Thomas Dignam he replied: "I'm the man commonly known as Thomas Dignam."

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until 2pm yesterday afternoon.

However, Dignam replied: "I want €1m to come back into this court." He then left the court.

The case was then called in the afternoon but Mr Dignam failed to appear.

Prosecuting Garda Gareth Monaghan said he stopped Dignam on the day in question and he was reluctant to give his full name and was "making light of the situation."

The Garda said he was argumentative and he was issued with a summons.

Judge Kelly said Mr Dignam had handed in a number of documents in which he claimed that Letterkenny District Court was "a ship in dry dock."

He also appeared to have handed in an insurance certificate.

However, upon checking the dates covered by the document, Sgt Gerard Dalton said the document did not cover the date on which the accused was stopped.

Judge Kelly asked if Mr Dignam had any previous convictions and Gardai said that he had just one - for possession of explosives in 1974.

A warrant was issued for Dignam's arrest.