'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

The Government is being called on to provide a pathway to residency for the thousands of undocumented young people in Ireland.

The Migrant Rights Centre says up to 3,000 people are missing out on travel, an education, and a career because of the issue.

The group is presenting an open letter signed by 4,000 people to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan today in an effort to highlight the problem.

Youth worker with MRCI, Mairead McDevitt, says their human rights are being denied:

"If they are the victims of a crime or abuse, they feel they can't report it.

The fear of deportation over their shoulders is too heavy that they don't seek help because any authoritative figure could pose a potential threat.

"Their lives are quite clandestine," she added.

Meanwhile, the Immigrant Council of Ireland has described Verona Murphy's comments on asylum seekers as "outrageous."

The Wexford by-election candidate has apologised twice after remarks made in separate interviews about asylum seekers.

She described her statement that asylum seekers may need to be "de-programmed" as a poor choice of words.

Ms Murphy has since visited a Direct Provision centre in Waterford, to gain a better understanding of asylum and refugee issues.