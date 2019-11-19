News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants
The group is presenting an open letter signed by 4,000 people to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 08:51 AM

The Government is being called on to provide a pathway to residency for the thousands of undocumented young people in Ireland.

The Migrant Rights Centre says up to 3,000 people are missing out on travel, an education, and a career because of the issue.

The group is presenting an open letter signed by 4,000 people to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan today in an effort to highlight the problem.

Youth worker with MRCI, Mairead McDevitt, says their human rights are being denied:

"If they are the victims of a crime or abuse, they feel they can't report it.

The fear of deportation over their shoulders is too heavy that they don't seek help because any authoritative figure could pose a potential threat.

"Their lives are quite clandestine," she added.

Meanwhile, the Immigrant Council of Ireland has described Verona Murphy's comments on asylum seekers as "outrageous."

The Wexford by-election candidate has apologised twice after remarks made in separate interviews about asylum seekers.

She described her statement that asylum seekers may need to be "de-programmed" as a poor choice of words.

Ms Murphy has since visited a Direct Provision centre in Waterford, to gain a better understanding of asylum and refugee issues.

READ MORE

Over 4,500 suspected child abuse concerns reported by teachers

More on this topic

'These insidious attacks on social media have to stop' - Minister attacks anti-immigrant sentiment'These insidious attacks on social media have to stop' - Minister attacks anti-immigrant sentiment

Update: Irishman Keith Byrne agrees US deportation orderUpdate: Irishman Keith Byrne agrees US deportation order

Northern Irish citizens will be impacted by High Court decision, Immigrant Council saysNorthern Irish citizens will be impacted by High Court decision, Immigrant Council says

LISTEN: Wife of Keith Byrne says ICE's 'number one goal' is to deport her husbandLISTEN: Wife of Keith Byrne says ICE's 'number one goal' is to deport her husband


TOPIC: Immigration

More in this Section

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court

Quarter of young people in Ireland suffer from severe anxietyQuarter of young people in Ireland suffer from severe anxiety


Lifestyle

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »