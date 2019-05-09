NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ana Kriegel suffered 'a very horrible death', pathologist tells trial

By Eoin Reynolds
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 02:38 PM

Anastasia Kriegel died from blunt force trauma to the head or from compression of the neck and suffered "a very horrible death", a pathologist has told the trial of the two boys accused of her murder.

Former State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy said some of the more than 50 injury sites she noted on the 14-year-old's body could have been defensive wounds.

The most severe injuries were to the head and neck and she detailed four separate impacts to the right side of the head which were consistent with being struck with a "small, fairly heavy object or the corner of something bigger".

Other injuries to the face were consistent with being struck by something large, long and fairly heavy, she said.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering Anastasia at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14 May last year.

Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has also pleaded not guilty to that count.

Professor Cassidy told Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution that Ana died from blunt force trauma to the head or compression of the neck. She had injuries to the hands and arms that could have been defensive.

There was also evidence of attempted penetration of the vagina. She said Ana may have been unconscious at this time but she also couldn't say if the attempt was consensual or not.

She said Ana did not appear to have been sexually active previously.

Under cross-examination Prof Cassidy agreed with Damien Colgan SC for Boy B that Ana suffered a "very horrible death" and that anyone who witnessed what happened to her would be traumatised.

She told Patrick Gageby SC for Boy A that the injuries in the pelvic area were consistent with injuries you would expect to see in a young, inexperienced person having consensual sex.

She also agreed there was no evidence that tape found wrapped around Ana's neck was used as a "ligature".

The trial continues in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

