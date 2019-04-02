NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ambulance staff hold fifth day of strike action over union choice

Ambulance workers during a previous strike in February
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 06:43 AM

Ambulance workers will hold a fifth day of industrial action at stations across the country today.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association will go on strike from 7am until 5pm.

They are continuing to call for the right of personnel to be represented by a union of their choice.

Secretary of the Nasra branch of the PNA, Tony Gregg, says they are not happy with the government's response.

"As far as we're concerned the Taoiseach was wrong during the week on Wednesday to stonewall our efforts to have our union of choice acknowledged and as far as we're concerned it's our right to choose who we decide to represent us," he said.

"It's not the choice of the employer. It never was."

