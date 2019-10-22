News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Almost half of parents reward children with treats, report shows

Almost half of parents reward children with treats, report shows
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 08:51 AM

Almost half of parents reward their children with chocolate, crisps or ice cream for good behaviour.

A new report into healthy food choices among parents shows only 6% admit to rarely treating them to these types of food.

It also highlights that nearly half give their child a treat because they ask while nearly a third do it to make them feel better.

Parents involved in the research led by University College Dublin found that treats were unavoidable - from being a consistent part of celebrations and occasions, to post-activity snacking, to being ever-present while supermarket shopping.

“Parents have so much power to influence their children’s health and snacking habits," said Peadar Maxwell, Psychologist with the HSE.

"Practical steps include having less treats available in your home and offering healthier snacks makes it so much easier to bridge that gap between wanting to be a hero and feeling we have to give in.

Shifting rewards for good behaviour from food treats to praise, a hug or a game, and giving attention to our children when they chose healthy snacks, all help too.

Mr Maxwell also told parents not to despair or beat themselves up if they do give in.

"It’s really important to stay positive and if treats are a long-term habit, it may require patience for healthy snacking to become the norm."

Dr Marian O’Reilly, Chief Specialist in Nutrition, safefood said that the short-term impact of treats becoming an everyday food for children is that they don't get all the nutrients they need for growth and development such as iron and calcium.

"These foods are also linked in the short-term with poor dental health and in the longer term with many chronic conditions," said Dr O'Reilly.

"We struggle to avoid these treat foods every day because they are available everywhere, highly palatable, cheap and frequently on special offer."

READ MORE

Johnson bids to force through Brexit Bill in three days

More on this topic

Billy Connolly: ‘You don’t wake up famous, you wake up scratching yourself like everybody else’Billy Connolly: ‘You don’t wake up famous, you wake up scratching yourself like everybody else’

The world must act now to prevent the next pandemicThe world must act now to prevent the next pandemic

Distributors paying out millions for their part in opioid crisisDistributors paying out millions for their part in opioid crisis

Older men more likely to feel lonely than women living alone – studyOlder men more likely to feel lonely than women living alone – study


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Large cache of Troubles documents hidden from legacy probes, programme toldLarge cache of Troubles documents hidden from legacy probes, programme told

HSE have formally investigated over 100 complaints of bullying from staff since 2017HSE have formally investigated over 100 complaints of bullying from staff since 2017

'Momentous and unprecedented': Taoiseach to make formal State apology to women affected by CervicalCheck scandal'Momentous and unprecedented': Taoiseach to make formal State apology to women affected by CervicalCheck scandal

Dissident Republicans ‘could carry out more attacks in wake of Brexit’Dissident Republicans ‘could carry out more attacks in wake of Brexit’


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan continues her round-up of home interior shops in country towns and the outer reaches of our cities, finding more treasure troves which offer something new and a touch of exclusivityMade in Munster: The best interior shops in country towns

When the Irish Examiner broke the news that an ultra-inquisitive deer photobombed newlyweds at Killarney’s Ladies View the story went viral.Wedding of the Week: Time for Australian celebrations for bride and groom photobombed by deer

At the start of the 10th and final episode of Confronting: OJ Simpson, a series which has been downloaded over five million times since launching in June, host Kim Goldman is in tears, talking to her father about how strong he was through the murder of her brother, his son,Ron Goldman.Podcast Corner: Host relives brother’s death in famous case

Thomas McCarthy pays tribute to his late friend — poet and journalist Seán Dunne'Seán Dunne was one of the most loved people I ever knew'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »