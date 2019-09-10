News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Almost half of Irish children talk to strangers online, report finds

Almost half of Irish children talk to strangers online, report finds
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 03:37 PM

Children as young as eight years old are spending the equivalent of 61 days a year online.

CyberSafeIreland says nearly all children (92%) they surveyed have their own smart device.

Nearly half, or 43%, of eight to 13-year-olds are talking to strangers online, mostly through social media and games.

CyberSafeIreland chief executive Alex Cooney says the vast majority of children own a device that connects to the Internet:

Ms Cooney said: "Those that owned their own smart device, there were 62% on social media, those that didn't it was 24%, so there is an argument to say that it is worth holding off giving a child their own smart device as that creates a level of independence and ownership.

"They want that privacy and ownership."

Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, said parents need to supervise their children when they are using smart devices.

She said: "You just have to be able to lock down the phones, there are very good apps out there, you have to make sure that you supervise your children and ensure their safety because that is a parent's responsibility and we will do our part as well."

READ MORE

Teens spend €100,000 using prepaid cards created by Irish 16-year-olds

More on this topic

Family raised concerns about Hide and Seek creche with politicians over a year ago Family raised concerns about Hide and Seek creche with politicians over a year ago

Tusla calls for powers to shut down poor standard crechesTusla calls for powers to shut down poor standard creches

Committee hears Tusla had concerns about creche chain before RTÉ exposéCommittee hears Tusla had concerns about creche chain before RTÉ exposé

UCC expert named new child protection rapporteurUCC expert named new child protection rapporteur

CyberSafeIrelandchildrenTOPIC: Child protection

More in this Section

Brexit Q&A: The backstop vs a Northern Ireland backstopBrexit Q&A: The backstop vs a Northern Ireland backstop

Community groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costsCommunity groups and tidy towns organisations facing difficult future due to soaring insurance costs

Micheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon HarrisMicheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon Harris

Councillor facing significant legal bill following failed High Court bid to halt ethics inquiryCouncillor facing significant legal bill following failed High Court bid to halt ethics inquiry


Lifestyle

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who is being harassed by an ex and doesn’t know where to turn.Ask a counsellor: ‘A man I dated won’t stop sending me letters – how can I get him to stop?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »