All-star comedy gig organised by John Bishop raises €465,000 for Seán Cox

A sell-out all-star comedy gig in Dublin's 3Arena has raised almost half a million euro for the Seán Cox trust.

The 53-year-old Liverpool fan suffered a devastating brain injury in an assault before a Champions League game at Anfield in April 2018.

8,000 people packed out the 3Arena for the January 10 show, which was organised by comedian and Liverpool native John Bishop.

Alongside Mr Bishop, Dara Ó Briain, Deirdre O’Kane, Michael McIntyre, Des Bishop, Jason Byrne, Joanne McNally and Tommy Tiernan took to the stage.

The event raised €465,000 which ended in the eight performers leading the audience in a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

"That night in the 3Arena was a special one for us all, especially Seán," said Mr Cox's wife Martina.

"He is a huge fan of John Bishop and of comedy generally.

"Seán knew that his comedy heroes along with the 8,000 people in the arena were all there to support him.

I haven’t seen Seán laugh like that since the attack, it has done him such good

"On behalf of Seán and I, our children and Seán’s brothers and sisters, we want to offer our most sincere thanks to John Bishop, the comedians who performed on the night, Aiken Promotions, the 3Arena and the many other people and companies who were so generous with their time and services.

"A phenomenal amount of money was raised through the generosity of so many.

"We don’t take it for granted and it will be used very carefully to make sure Seán has the medical care and support he needs."

Mr Bishop, who has met Mr Cox on a number of occasions since he was assaulted, said what happened to Seán could have happened to anyone.

"I have been hugely impressed by the strength and dignity of the Cox family," said Mr Bishop.

"I just wanted to do something to help and to allow people an opportunity for a good night out, at the same time showing them how much support there is for Seán.

"The line-up was amazing and everyone was keen to be involved from the moment I called them.

"The audience in Dublin is always special but that night it was another level.

The quality of the show mixed with the genuine goodwill in the room for Seán, Martina and the family made it a night that will live in the memory for a long time.

Meanwhile, the Cox family have announced that they are to wind-down the public fundraising that has taken place.

€2.75m has been raised to help Mr Cox so far.

Ms Cox said: "We will forever be grateful for how so many people helped make an awful situation so much better than it might otherwise have been for Seán and our family."

She added that there are many other causes and charities across Ireland and the UK requiring public support at this time.

"The people of Ireland, Liverpool, Dunboyne and so many other places took Seán into their hearts and gave so generously.

"I pray that other families going through very difficult times can experience the same goodwill and love as we have."