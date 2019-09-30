News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aldi set to replace Douglas cinema

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 05:21 PM

A cinema is closing next week to make way for another Aldi in the Cork suburb left reeling after a fire forced the closure of a shopping centre last month.

German discount retail giant Aldi confirmed today that it plans to open its second store in Douglas village early next year.

The 1,000-sq metre store will be developed in the CinemaWorld building, which will screen its last movie next week.

The decision to close the cinema was taken some time ago following a fall in attendances.

CinemaWorld's Brendan Flannery said he is confident that the new retail project will ensure "a continued vibrancy" on the key site.

“CinemaWorld has traded in Douglas for the past 25 years, opening in August 1994. We will be sad to turn off the projectors for the final time on October 10 but the cinema has struggled in the face of stiff competition in recent years," he said.

It comes as traders directly affected by the Douglas Village Shopping Centre car park fire on August 31 meet tomorrow to discuss their future.

While there was a mixed reaction on social media to news of a second Aldi in Douglas, Peter Collins of Barry's of Douglas said it's been a very difficult few weeks for those directly affected by the fire, and for general trade in the village, and any positive retail news should be welcomed.

"But the traffic management and parking set-up in the village needs to be addressed," he said.

"People need to be able to stop-and-shop without the fear of being ticketed. The City Council really needs to take a holistic approach to the management of traffic in the area."

Following the cinema closure on October 10, work will immediately begin on the transformation of the building into a new Aldi, with the building phase supporting up to 60 construction jobs.

It is hoped the new store will open by March 2020, creating 20 permanent jobs.

It will feature Aldi's Project Fresh design and will be powered by 100% green electricity.

Managing director of the Aldi Mitchelstown region, Niall O'Connor, said the new store is part of a €160m investment in expansion.

“We already have 24 stores across Cork that are really popular and part of their local communities,” he said.

Aldi's store on the Grange Road, Douglas, has donated almost 12,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €15,000.

