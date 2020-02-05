News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Albanian family lose appeal over deportation

Albanian family lose appeal over deportation
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 04:46 PM

Five members of an Albanian family have lost their appeals over being refused subsidiary protection here, resulting in their deportation.

A three-judge Court of Appeal ruled today the five had advanced no "stateable" grounds to overturn the High Court's rejection of their judicial review proceedings challenging refusal of subsidiary protection by the Minister for Justice.

The appeals were by a husband and wife, who came here in 2005, and their son, his wife and their child, who came here in 2008.

They sought asylum on dates in 2005 and 2008 on grounds of a fear of persecution in Albania arising from being members of the Gabel ethnic group there.

Among various claims, the husband claimed his brother had married a non-Roma woman in August 2004 and was killed the same month by her family who disapproved of the marriage.

He claimed a member of the Gabel ethnic group could not go to the police as they would be mistreated and that families extract revenge through blood feuds.

After being refused asylum, the applicants later sought subsidiary protection based on similar grounds.

Those were refused and all five were subsequently deported to Albania in 2013.

Giving the Court of Appeal judgment, Ms Justice Máire Whelan noted a deportation order means the affected individual cannot re-enter the State.

READ MORE

DPP seeks higher sentence in marital rape case

The appeal was therefore not moot or pointless and the applicants had a right of access to the courts, she said. She also noted there have been changes in the applicable law since the orders.

She said the substance of each decision refusing subsidiary protection was based primarily on country of origin information (COI) from "credible" sources, including the US State Department.

The Minister had noted a 2010 US State Department report stated, while the Romani people suffered significant societal abuse and discrimination in Albania, the Albanian government has taken positive steps in relation to the protection of minorities. He had decided the applicants were not at risk of serious harm if returned to Albania.

Ms Justice Whelan said the High Court also correctly concluded that findings by the Refugee Appeals Tribunal (RAT) of lack of credibility were an additional distinct material ground in each case which supported the Minister's refusal.

Each refusal decision incorporated extensive evidence outlining the rationale for the decisions and she was satisfied the High Court correctly concluded the appellants had failed to establish the refusals were either irrational or unreasonable.

The High Court rightly focussed on the fact none of the applicants had sought to contest the inferences drawn and conclusions reached by the RAT in the cases, she said.

She was satisfied there was "clear evidence" before the Minister in the form of COI which enabled him to make the decisions, draw the inferences and reach the conclusions which he did.

No stateable ground was identified to contend the High Court's refusal of judicial review was irrational or otherwise unreasonable, she held.

READ MORE

Mattie McGrath to maintain challenge despite reports Tipperary ballot will take place as planned on Saturday

More on this topic

Jail for gang's getaway driver who rammed car into Garda patrol car after they tore safe from wallJail for gang's getaway driver who rammed car into Garda patrol car after they tore safe from wall

Mattie McGrath to maintain challenge despite reports Tipperary ballot will take place as planned on SaturdayMattie McGrath to maintain challenge despite reports Tipperary ballot will take place as planned on Saturday

DPP seeks higher sentence in marital rape caseDPP seeks higher sentence in marital rape case

'I am tired of fighting for justice' - Cork mother tells High Court of exhaustion from looking after brain-damaged son'I am tired of fighting for justice' - Cork mother tells High Court of exhaustion from looking after brain-damaged son


courtdeportationTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Report suggests slight fall in rents for first time since 2012Report suggests slight fall in rents for first time since 2012

High Court injunction against Ballinamore asylum centre protestors struck outHigh Court injunction against Ballinamore asylum centre protestors struck out

'We want to see the change advance': Bríd Smith calls on Sinn Féin to 'look left' with possible coalition'We want to see the change advance': Bríd Smith calls on Sinn Féin to 'look left' with possible coalition

One garda fined €5.7k for beIng drunk on duty among 57 found to have breached discipline last yearOne garda fined €5.7k for beIng drunk on duty among 57 found to have breached discipline last year


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps offers an essential introduction to retrofitting an energy-efficient heat pump in your current home and tackles presumptions.How do I get my home heat pump ready?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »