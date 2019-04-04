NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Aer Lingus flight bound for LA made emergency landing after engine fire warning

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:38 PM

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA had to make an emergency landing, after the aircraft received an engine fire warning on take off, on December 28, 2017.

A final report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit says when the engine was shut down the warning stopped, and an emergency was declared.

After a review of the situation, the crew decided to land at Shannon as it has a longer runway.

The aircraft entered into a holding pattern to consume fuel and lighten the aircraft for landing.

After 20 minutes, an 'overweight landing' was performed.

After landing safely, the plane was inspected and no damage was found, the fire warning was subsequently found to have been caused by hot, high pressure air escaping into the engine.

Following the landing, passengers disembarked normally and there were no injuries reported.

READ MORE

Investigation after Kildare shop broken into hours after first day of trading

More on this topic

Aer Lingus is setting a mood with new onboard LED lighting to fight jet-lag

Aer Lingus caused 'gratuitous distress' to cabin crew member in handling captain's alleged violence threat

Air traffic controller strike in France means delays for Irish flights

Aer Lingus offering priority boarding to female passengers this International Women's Day

KEYWORDS

Aer LingusEmergency landing

More in this Section

'Great news' as Mansion House gets 3,000 more pints from Diageo next year

Facebook boss admits more can be done to protect children from social media harm

Local property tax increase to be deferred, confirms Donohoe

Efforts to repatriate Lisa Smith are set to be fast-tracked


Lifestyle

Too old for BreastCheck: Are we neglecting older women?

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Learning Points: What do you do if your child is being bullied?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »