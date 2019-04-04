Aer Lingus flight bound for LA made emergency landing after engine fire warning

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA had to make an emergency landing, after the aircraft received an engine fire warning on take off, on December 28, 2017.

A final report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit says when the engine was shut down the warning stopped, and an emergency was declared.

After a review of the situation, the crew decided to land at Shannon as it has a longer runway.

The aircraft entered into a holding pattern to consume fuel and lighten the aircraft for landing.

After 20 minutes, an 'overweight landing' was performed.

After landing safely, the plane was inspected and no damage was found, the fire warning was subsequently found to have been caused by hot, high pressure air escaping into the engine.

Following the landing, passengers disembarked normally and there were no injuries reported.