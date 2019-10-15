News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Adults seeking ADHD help doubles

Picture: Flickr
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 06:30 AM

The number of adults seeking information about an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis has more than doubled in a little over two years, according to one of the country’s main support organisations.

ADHD Ireland said the number of adults contacting it about a possible diagnosis has grown from 125 in a 10-month period in 2017, to 274 adults accessing services in a similar period this year — a 120% increase.

The organisation, which today marks its rebranding from its former name of HADD Ireland, said the growth in demand showed a greater awareness among adults that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder was not solely associated with children and adolescents.

Ahead of an event to be held in Dublin today and which will be attended by Jim Daly, minister of state with special responsibility for mental health, ADHD Ireland chief executive Ken Kilbride said:

There is a widespread misperception that ADHD is a behavioural issue that affects children. In fact, ADHD is a neurological condition, a disorder that you’re born with and will live with for your entire life.

“ADHD is not something that people ‘grow out of’. The increase in adults seeking information about a diagnosis reflects a welcome shift in public understanding, but it also flags up a gap in HSE services that needs to be addressed.”

ADHD Ireland has received HSE funding to develop an app for adults with ADHD, aimed at helping people to identify their symptoms and access support.

Mr Daly said: “Education is key to removing the stigma and misconceptions around ADHD. The mental health budget announced last week continues to support e-mental health programmes, such as the ADHD Ireland app, which is currently in development.”


