Academics urge withdrawal of abuse records legislation

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, December 06, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Twenty archivists and information professionals at some of Ireland’s main universities have called for “the full and immediate withdrawal” of legislation seeking to seal millions of child abuse records for 75 years.

In an open letter, the group — which includes staff at Trinity College archives, NUI Galway, and UCD archives — describe the Retention of Records Bill as “unprecedented” in its aim to close access to records currently contained in the archives of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse (the Ryan Commission), and the Residential Institutions Redress Board and Review Committee for 75 years.

It says the legislation will perpetuate trauma and stigma “by silencing survivors”.

“Archival transparency, for survivors as well as for the wider public, is a key indicator of a functioning and open democratic society,” says the letter. “It can offer healing and hope even to those who have continually been denied such things through a lack of access to their personal records.

Sealing records to the extent that is being provided for within the Retention of Records Bill 2019, can in such situations, act as a further barrier, perpetuating trauma and stigma by silencing survivors.

The letter points out that there was now an “opportunity and a responsibility to prevent another dark absence in our records and histories” and calls for the legislation to be scrapped.

It continues: “We urge the immediate withdrawal of the Retention of Records Bill 2019 and the entering into a full consultative process with survivors and their representatives, as well as with the archivists, records managers and information management professionals nationwide.

“This process, through a respectful, appropriate and ethical manner, compliant with EU General Data Protection Regulation and existing archival legislation, can prove to be a defining moment for the State in its treatment of both survivors of abuse and of their testimony.”

The archivists point to international examples, such as at the National Library of Australia and The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba in Canada, as showing how “archive repositories, supported by adequate resourcing, staffing, and with public and academic consultation” have responded to records relating to institutional abuse.

