Abortion: Dublin's annual 'March for Choice' to take place today

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 07:54 AM

The Abortion Rights Campaign (ARC) is staging its annual 'March for Choice' in Dublin this afternoon.

Supporters will gather at the Garden of Remembrance at 1.30pm before marching through the city under the theme 'Free, Safe and Legal'.

The march will be the first since Ireland voted to repeal the 8th Amendment.

The organisers ARC say today's march is a chance to celebrate the outcome of the referendum and ensure that no one is left behind as the country moves forward with legislation and services.

They say it will also be a chance to make a promise to continue to fight until abortion services are available across the island of Ireland, including Northern Ireland - and to those whose circumstances will fall outside the remit of the proposed legislation.

Despite the referendum result in favour of allowing abortion in Ireland, ARC stressed that on a practical level, nothing has changed since May 25, and will not until the Government passes legislation to introduce abortion services that are "free, safe and legal".

Spokesperson Linda Kavanagh said: "Nothing has changed...Nine or 10 people a day travel from Ireland to the UK (to access abortion services) or three take safe but illegal abortion pills at home.

"We need to have a show of strength and show the Government that we need to have the best legislation possible."


