A 'very positive sign': WHO spokesperson says government is 'very open' about virus

World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris has said that the information it receives from Ireland in relation to the coronavirus is “excellent”.

“Your government is being very open about it all, where it is, who has it, where it's happening, this is a very, very positive sign,” Ms Harris told Newstalk Breakfast.

“You have transparency, you have your community working together, these are things that mean you will get through it more quickly. Definitely.”

Ms Harris said that Italy seems to be slowly recovering, “however, they've got new areas like any country it starts in one place, you get a big rise, it stops there, but then you get a rise elsewhere, unfortunately it is still very serious and an accelerating outbreak globally.”

She explained that the WHO does not prescribe lockdowns, “we do prescribe social distancing which is easier for governments to maintain social distancing when they do a lockdown because the message really gets home to people, you're not moving around, you must not be in groups.

“Different countries have done things differently and in Asia not every country has gone into lockdown and they have slowed down their outbreaks.

“You're going to have this outbreak in your population, what you want to see is a slow rise in cases, not this accelerated rise we're seeing at the moment, because then you have an accelerated rise in the 10% of people who will need critical care and that's when you overwhelm your health care system.”

