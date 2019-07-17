News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

99 people lost their homes over tracker misery

99 people lost their homes over tracker misery
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 05:55 AM

The tracker mortgage scandal has shattered lives and inflicted “huge human suffering and cost”, according to the Minister for Finance.

Paschal Donohoe was responding to the publication of the Central Bank’s final report into its tracker mortgage examination, which revealed 99 people had lost their homes as a result of the banks’ failings. A further 216 buy-to-let properties were also repossessed or handed over.

Mr Donohoe described the findings as a searing insight into the misery caused to mortgage holders by the banks.

The final report into the scandal identified 40,100 affected customers who were overcharged by banks. It said banks have paid a total of €683m in redress, compensation, and costs.

Earlier this year, the Central Bank had said 39,000 people were affected and that the banks had paid €647m in compensation. The average redress paid in respect of the loss of a home is €194,000, but more than 3,000 customers have appealed compensation offers to date.

The five main lenders — AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland, Permanent TSB, and Ulster Bank — accounted for 98% of affected accounts and, according to the Central Bank, offers of redress and compensation have been made in respect of 98% of affected accounts.

Of the remaining 2%, many customers are believed to have left the country but banks have been told to set aside money for compensation should these customers be located.

The five main lenders have put aside €1.1bn to cover the total cost of compensation, redress, fines and administration. In May, Permanent TSB was fined €21m by the Central Bank for “serious failings” and enforcement investigations are continuing against all the other main lenders.

Mr Donohoe said people had been let down and had trust corroded by “appalling” behaviour.

He said those who have lost homes “need the most sympathetic treatment” and that compensation and redress remains a matter for the Central Bank.

Financial expert Padraic Kissane said that, for many of those affected, the report represents closure. However, he said no amount of compensation could ever undo the damage that was done by the scandal.

“You can’t put a price on the damage done to families,” he said.

The stress and the impact is huge. The levels of cancer and IVF, separation and anguish, that I see in the office is off the charts. It was catastrophic to people.

Thousands of other affected customers have been excluded from the report, according to Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath.

He said an additional 6,000 AIB customers have been left in the dark and may have to pursue the matter with the Ombudsman or in the courts.

READ MORE

Ross and FAI in stand-off over Conway appointment

More on this topic

Central Bank: 'No amount of money can put right the wrong' tracker mortgage scandal did to victimsCentral Bank: 'No amount of money can put right the wrong' tracker mortgage scandal did to victims

99 people lost homes as €683m paid out to those impacted by tracker mortgage scandal 99 people lost homes as €683m paid out to those impacted by tracker mortgage scandal

Former Fine Gael MEP looking to help banks regain reputationFormer Fine Gael MEP looking to help banks regain reputation

Permanent TSB fined €21m by Central Bank for role in tracker mortgage scandalPermanent TSB fined €21m by Central Bank for role in tracker mortgage scandal

Tracker Mortgage ScandalHomesHousesTOPIC: Tracker mortgages

More in this Section

'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live 'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live

Eamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into GovernmentEamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into Government

Grieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstopGrieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstop

Dad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay openDad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay open


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Fretting about doing your holiday shop with the summer sales in full swing? Who needs the hassle?Beach babe: Log on, check out and have a stress-free start to your holiday

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »