News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

92% of renters in Dublin's Docklands were not from Ireland

92% of renters in Dublin's Docklands were not from Ireland
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 07:02 AM

Just 8% of those who rented in Dublin's Docklands last year were Irish.

Rents in the business hub are 20% higher than the Dublin average and are expected to go up again by 4% this year.

The Docklands Residential Report 2020 estimates 92% of those who rented in the business hub last year travelled into Ireland for work.

The results of the report which was carried out by the Owen Reilly Estate Agency are in today's Herald.

It found the average rents in the Docklands now stands at an average of €2,479 a month, while the average salary of a tenant in the Docklands is €127,618.

Overall, 55% of renters in the Docklands work in the technology sector with locally-based firms including Google, Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE

Drinking water in areas has up to 10 and 11 times more lead than allowed


DublinRent

More in this Section

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisisExpert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn FéinHowlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

Author warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish peopleAuthor warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish people


Lifestyle

Four graduates tell Siobhan Howe how their fine art degree has influenced their approach to their working life.What use is a degree in fine art? Four graduates answer the question

Terry Gilliam tells Esther McCarthy about the mystery woman who helped him to finally get his Don Quixote film made after 30 yearsTerry Gilliam: Back in the saddle again

Twitch will no longer be the home of esports for Call of Duty, Overwatch and Hearthstone, with those games (and more) going to YouTube instead.Violence in the stream: Big changes for esports

That may say more about how the media treats flaws and beauty than it says about Alicia Keys herself, but nevertheless, it was refreshing at the time to see someone say no to the Hollywood expectations of beauty.The Skin Nerd: Unlocking Alicia Keys’ secrets to gorgeous skin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »