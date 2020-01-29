92% of renters in Dublin's Docklands were not from Ireland

Just 8% of those who rented in Dublin's Docklands last year were Irish.

Rents in the business hub are 20% higher than the Dublin average and are expected to go up again by 4% this year.

The Docklands Residential Report 2020 estimates 92% of those who rented in the business hub last year travelled into Ireland for work.

The results of the report which was carried out by the Owen Reilly Estate Agency are in today's Herald.

It found the average rents in the Docklands now stands at an average of €2,479 a month, while the average salary of a tenant in the Docklands is €127,618.

Overall, 55% of renters in the Docklands work in the technology sector with locally-based firms including Google, Facebook and Twitter.