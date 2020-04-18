News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

90% of Irish rivers checked tested positive for E. coli

90% of Irish rivers checked tested positive for E. coli
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 12:18 PM

Over 90% of rivers checked for markers of E. coli across Ireland tested positive.

It is part of the findings in a study carried out by NUI Galway into the presence of contamination in waterways.

56% of seawaters samples and 75% of lake samples were found to have the disease which causes E. coli.

Professor Dearbhaile Morris, one of the authors of the report, says the findings were generally high.

"We collected samples of sea waters, river waters and lake waters around Ireland and we collected 75 samples in total between December 2018 and October 2019.

"We found that about 65% of samples that we collected tested positive for the presence of genetic markers for this particular type of E. ccoli."

Prof. Morris said that Ireland is worse than the EU average.

"Unfortunately in Ireland we have had the highest instance of human infection with this particular type of E. coli which is called Shiga toxigenic E. coli (STEC).

"We are on average about ten timed higher in terms of our instance rates compared to other EU member states."

READ MORE

On the Covid-19 frontline at Cork University Hospital: 'The surge, thankfully, hasn’t come’

More on this topic

'Literally millions will die' without new malaria nets market approval warns UCC academic'Literally millions will die' without new malaria nets market approval warns UCC academic

Natural Health: 'I accidentally spilt hot oil on my foot. What would you suggest?'Natural Health: 'I accidentally spilt hot oil on my foot. What would you suggest?'

Working Life: Vanda Cummins, physiotherapist, HSEWorking Life: Vanda Cummins, physiotherapist, HSE

Parents urged to be vigilant as number of children accidentally consuming poison risesParents urged to be vigilant as number of children accidentally consuming poison rises


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

Calls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisisCalls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisis

Finance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 responseFinance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 response

'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan reports on a changed market.Global audience as Beatles lyrics sell for $910,000

Thomas Barr is not about to let his Olympic dream fade. Just one look at the deeply inked five-ring tattoo on his upper right arm will tell you as much.The Shape I'm in: Hurdler, Thomas Barr

The incidence of type 1 diabetes is rising globally, especially in Ireland. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to a family that has learned to live with the condition.Living with type 1 diabetes: 'It makes life a little more complicated'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »